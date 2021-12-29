Shaping the Future: The Ad Store Portugal attended the 21st Creative Convention of The Ad Store Group at Dubai Expo 2021

Shaping the Future: The Ad Store Portugal attended the 21st International Convention of The Ad Store Group at Dubai Expo 2021 The Ad Store Portugal: a new creative stance The Ad Store Portugal: seeds for growth

Having The Ad Store Portugal on board in the largest international network of independent creative agencies highlights that we're stronger, more vibrant, and prepared than never." — Valdemar Pires, CMO of The Ad Store Portugal

LISBON, PORTUGAL, December 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the core of this year's Convention of the largest international network of independent creative agencies, the new plan for expanding and shaping the future of communication, inspired by the 2030 U.N. sustainability objectives. The theme of the 21st International Convention is "Shaping the Future" and the focus will be on identifying the challenges and opportunities of the creative industry in the Gulf Market and Worldwide.Big plans ahead for The Ad Store. The International Group of Creative Agencies, led by Italy and agencies in 12 countries across four continents, opening up to new challenges:- The development of the GCC Market, starting with strengthening its UAE office.- New challenges and opportunities for growth in the U.S. market and expansion plan for The Ad Store Portugal, with a creative office in NYC.- The definition of the new role of creativity in an increasingly digital world."This Convention is a milestone for our international network. Not only because it's the first time we've come together physically since the Covid-19 pandemic, but we're also launching a new expansion plan, reinforcing the relevance of The Ad Store International worldwide. Having The Ad Store Portugal on board in the largest international network of independent creative agencies highlights that we're stronger, more vibrant, and prepared than never. Our human approach in everything we do - digital Human eXperience, creative content, creative advisory - all over four continents and 12 countries is unique. We have over 25 years of experience; we know the market, the brands, the public and the consumers. ", says Valdemar Pires, CMO of The Ad Store Portugal.Regarding the Gulf Cooperation Council Market - GCC -, the Group has been focusing on the African and Middle East Markets for several years, with two agencies in South Africa and Zambia and one agency in Egypt, and now expanding East in the Arabic market and the Gulf region.Inspired by Expo 2020 Dubai, The Ad Store chose to host the 21st edition of its international Convention in its Dubai headquarters.Two days of exchange focused on the Group strategies and new opportunities, inspired by four of the 2030 U.N. sustainability objectives: health and well-being, gender equality and inclusion, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation, and partnerships for the goals. These strategic objectives will be addressed by the four areas (employees, network, clients, and world) of the Ad Store " Humanifesto " signed by all The Ad Store agencies.About The Ad Store - Creativity for humans:The Ad Store ( adstore.com ) is a group of independent creative agencies that, for over 25 years, has been developing integrated and cross-media communication projects built on three fundamental assets: listening, strategic-creative approach, brand humanization. The Group is currently present in 12 countries and four continents worldwide.About The Ad Store Portugal:The Ad Store Portugal ( adstore.pt ) is a strategic communication agency with a significant track record of marketing campaigns and a 360 creativity and communication advisory model. From a global approach to specific brand awareness, design to digital development, PR & media relations to social media, customer experience to new media.

