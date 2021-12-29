ViitorCloud Technologies becomes SI Partner with emerchantpay
emerchantpay will offer its solutions to ViitorCloud's customers to grow at high speed. We aspire to help more businesses with our technology & unique user approach to design solutions for consumers.”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViitorCloud becomes SI partner with emerchantpay – a seamless and secure online platform that provides in-store payment solutions. With this partnership, ViitorCloud will provide advanced digital payment solutions to its partners and customers.
— Alex Apergis, SVP Global Partnerships, emerchantpay
“Maintaining the quality of solutions and ensuring the efficiency of products and services has always been a key requisite for ViitorCloud. By aligning with the leader in payment services, we hope to direct our innovative advent to provide solutions to customers that help them to achieve fluidity in using their services in an efficient manner” quoted Rohit Purohit – CEO, ViitorCloud Technologies.
ViitorCloud Technologies is forming an emerchantpay ecosystem specialized techno-functional team to support and enhance its clients, partners, and resellers with migration, integration, and customization of their services.
emerchantpay and ViitorCloud look forward to many such successful ventures together as they begin to develop innovative - quality rich solutions and services to assist customers to become more efficient and profitable while considering future growth by using each other's strengths and capabilities.
About emerchantpay - https://www.emerchantpay.com/
emerchantpay is a payment service provider and a global acquirer for most card brands, offering multiple global and local alternative payment solutions. Founded in 2002, it was founded to support merchants who were finding it challenging to navigate the quickly evolving payment landscape. They provide a modern and secure payment gateway coupled with our range of acquiring services, which means that their merchants can seamlessly accept payments and optimize performance.
About ViitorCloud Technologies - https://viitorcloud.com/
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Incepted in 2011 has been helping its clients with digital transformation whilst creating new avenues for generating value and growth for them. The company provides innovative solutions and services across contemporary cross-platform software development along with expertise in utilizing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, AR/VR, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing for multiple platforms and software environments. ViitorCloud is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and has accredited with multiple awards. ViitorCloud has global offices at Mauritius, USA and Italy.
Jalpa R
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
+91 84889 62723
email us here