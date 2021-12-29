Shaping the Future: The Ad Store NYC attended the 21st International Convention of The Ad Store Group at Dubai Expo 2021
Natalia Borri, President of the International Network The Ad Store, founded in New York by Paul Cappelli, chose Dubai for the Annual Creative Convention 2021.
This Convention is a milestone for our international network. We are stronger, more vibrant, and prepared as never before for the new future that awaits us.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the core of this year's Convention of the largest international network of independent creative agencies, the new plan for expanding and shaping the future of communication, inspired by the 2030 U.N. sustainability objectives. The theme of the 21st International Convention is "Shaping the Future" and the focus will be on identifying the challenges and opportunities of the creative industry in the Gulf Market and Worldwide.
— Valdemar Pires, CMO of The Ad Store NYC
Big plans ahead for The Ad Store. The International Group of Creative Agencies, led by Italy and agencies in 12 countries across four continents, opening up to new challenges:
- The development of the GCC Market, starting with strengthening its UAE office.
- Continuous growth in the U.S., a strategic market for the entire network;
- The definition of the new role of creativity in an increasingly digital world.
"This Convention is a milestone for our international network. It's the first time we've come together physically since the Covid-19 pandemic, which has profoundly transformed the creative industry around the world. But it's also proof that we're stronger, more vibrant, and prepared as never before for the new future that awaits us. We have over 25 years of experience; we know the market, the brands, the public and the consumers. Our human approach in everything we do - digital Human eXperience, creative content, creative advisory - all over four continents and 12 countries, is unique.", says Valdemar Pires, CMO of The Ad Store NYC.
Regarding the Gulf Cooperation Council Market - GCC -, the Group has been focusing on the African and Middle East Markets for several years, with two agencies in South Africa and Zambia and one agency in Egypt, and now expanding East in the Arabic market and the Gulf region.
Inspired by Expo 2020 Dubai, The Ad Store chose to host the 21st edition of its international Convention in its Dubai headquarters.
Two days of exchange focused on the Group strategies and new opportunities, inspired by four of the 2030 U.N. sustainability objectives: health and well-being, gender equality and inclusion, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation, and partnerships for the goals. These strategic objectives will be addressed by the four areas (employees, network, clients, and world) of the Ad Store "Humanifesto" signed by all The Ad Store agencies.
About The Ad Store - Creativity for humans:
The Ad Store (adstore.com) is a group of independent creative agencies that, for over 25 years, has been developing integrated and cross-media communication projects built on three fundamental assets: listening, strategic-creative approach, brand humanization. The Group is currently present in 12 countries and four continents worldwide.
About The Ad Store NYC:
The Ad Store NYC is a strategic communication agency with a significant track record of marketing campaigns and a 360 creativity and communication advisory model. From a global approach to specific brand awareness, design to digital development, PR & media relations to social media, customer experience to new media
