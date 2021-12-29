Marialuisa Garito and Ben Sorkin Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Marialuisa Garito, founded Affordable Chic Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I think the biggest thing is actually a myth I’d like to dispel. When we were starting out, I was always told not to focus on branding because it was too expensive. In my opinion, there is no worse advice than telling a new business not to focus on their branding.

First of all, branding doesn’t have to be expensive when you start out. Even though it would be great to hire talented branding help, nobody knows your brand better than you do when your business is in the start-up phase. You can take the time to get clear about who you are and what your message is, and then come up with a preliminary strategy to get it out into the world.

You won’t see results from your branding efforts right away, but they’ll come eventually and it will make an enormous difference. No matter what, don’t forsake this piece of your business. It is absolutely worth the investment.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

The first thing is to be clear on who you are and what your mission is. Having a clear understanding of those concepts will guide you through the difficult strategic questions and decisions you’ll have to make down the line.

Then I think every entrepreneur needs a plan for how they’ll spread their mission and raise brand awareness. There are tons of free tools online that can help them with this, and plenty of resources for them to learn. But you have to be committed to learning and doing as much as you can in those early days, otherwise you’re doomed.

Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

In the early stages of taking an idea and running with it, I like to come back to Steve Blank’s book, The Four Steps to the Epiphany. These first four steps are, customer discovery, customer validation, customer creation, and company building. The importance of talking to customers cannot be understated, as this is the synergy that can turn an idea into a business. Diving into the mechanics of the company and product building aspect, there are a multitude of ways to go about these challenges, and often there is no singular answer that covers all industries. For patents, I think it’s important to read examples of patents but at the end of the day, having a really solid patent attorney is instrumental. As an entrepreneur, your job is to turn your idea into a business, so it’s important to rely on experts in a handful of fields as part of that journey, including patents. To source a good manufacturer, have many conversations and reference checks. Building hardware is not easy, and each conversation you have with a potential manufacturing expert will also help you learn. Distribution is tricky — the easiest path can be to follow your industry’s norms, but sometimes innovation is required to have the greatest impact in product distribution. On the other hand, it can be dangerous to break too many norms in specific industries. In addition to spending time on customer discovery, also spend time having discovery conversations with retailers, distributors, and manufacturers. These conversations will help you understand the current white space in your industry and may very well help you shape the direction of your business.

I believe that location is also important, and that building a strong, local network is key. We’ve been lucky to find tremendously valuable partnerships and resources in Rhode Island — from local partners and suppliers like the team at IYRS School of Technology & Trades in Newport, RI who help create the fiberglass housing for our motors, to the support we’ve received from Rhode Island Commerce, which provided us with nearly $50,000 in innovation grants, being able to tap your local network can be hugely helpful for an entrepreneur starting out.

