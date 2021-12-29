Kirsten Saenz and Jeff Durham Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Kirsten Saenz, co-founder and chief impact officer of Revolution Foods Jeff Durham, founder and CEO of Durham Brands Candice Georgiadis

If more people [...] had access to high quality foods & introduced kids at a very young age to healthy, balanced eating habits, I believe it would bring a lot of good to a lot of people.” — Kirsten Saenz, co-founder and chief impact officer of Revolution Foods

Kirsten Saenz, co-founder and chief impact officer of Revolution Foods

Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s hard to boil it down to just five but here are my top pieces of advice:

Build a strong support network. Both personal (family and friends) and professional (mentors and colleagues) support networks are vital to anyone’s career success, but especially founders. You need people you can trust and turn to for guidance — people that can lend an ear to bounce ideas off of or people who can support you to overcome obstacles. You are only as successful as the support system you build.

Recognize when you need help. Having the self-awareness to know when you need help is vital, but that’s only half the solution. The other half is actually asking for help when you need it. Whether that is inquiring how to raise money or figuring out difficult company decisions, help can come in many different shapes and sizes. Knowing how to get it will help any founder thrive.

Have a clear vision. Knowing what you want to do with your company, why you want to do it and how to execute your mission are key components to a company’s prosperity. The day-to-day may look different, and at times you might feel like you’re fighting an uphill battle, but when you are guided by a true north star, you can steward that vision to fruition. Be sure to clearly define what success looks like, both for yourself and your team.

Create a team that shares your passion. You can’t do everything yourself. Being able to delegate is key, but if you don’t have like-minded team members, you won’t get far. Your team goes beyond your employees; it’s your consultants, board members and mentors. When the entire team has the same vision, you can hold them accountable and trust they are doing the job just as well as you would.

Have a strong set of core values throughout the company. A clear, articulated set of values speaks to how teams work together, how team members are treated and what the overall expectations are — all of which is imperative to achieving the company’s goals.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Since day one, my team has been focused on completely transforming the quality of meals offered to students by offering a new approach to school lunch. Through public-private partnerships, we have designed, produced and delivered over 500 million meals to various sites across 23 states, including community feeding programs, childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, senior programs and afterschool youth programs. The company is continuing to expand its product and service offerings with the goal of making healthy, culturally relevant and delicious food accessible to all individuals, families and communities.

Jeff Durham, founder and CEO of Durham Brands

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1 — Beauty can be more accessible.

Prestige brands and brands with premium and healthy ingredients are often only found in specialty and department stores. Our brand is designed for our global community in every walk of life. We want everyone to have access to quality beauty solutions in the place where they shop.

2 — Brands are too exclusive.

We at GIMME = INCLUSIVE (all are welcome and every hair type is celebrated)

3 — Education can be accelerated through technology

Technology can be leveraged in products, but also to bring high-value education to the masses in convenient, virtual, authentic, and personal ways. We are building a technology road map to disrupt education related to hair care and health.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1 — Invest in your hair. GIMME products are available in most channels. Don’t settle for value solutions that will damage your hair. Damaged and broken hair from bad hair ties is unacceptable!

2 — Try natural care and scents. We recommend our lavender night-time-routine dry shampoo. You’ll wake up feeling fresh. Feeling clean is key to feeling beautiful — especially if you’re a fan of 4-day hair 😉

