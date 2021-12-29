Nexvoo announces the launch of NexBar DoubleView N120U
UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The view can always be wider, even doubled. On 15th July, the world’s unified communication leader Nexvoo announces the launch of DoubleView N120 - 4K UHD AI-Powered Dual-Cam Video Conference Bar.
In response to the various demands of office equipments, Nexvoo is committed to bringing the latest AI technology into its video conferencing products and providing the next generation solutions in all scenarios. DoubleView N120 is perfectly designed for large to medium-sized boardrooms, impressing the market by its innovative dual-camera collaboration, 4K 120°ultra-wide-angle lens and telephoto lens, taking into account the panoramic view and detailed presentation of the meeting room.
With incredible AI smart technologies, the sound source location and voice tracking allow users to experience real large-scale conference room-level audio and video effects. It can automatically adjust the framing size according to changes in the number of participants and location to present the best viewfinder. Supported by powerful audio pickup and noise reduction features, every speech can be received clearly. It is also compatible with any video conferencing applications and Barco ClickShare.
In order to meet diverse need of the market, N120 currently has two versions - N120U and N120W. N120U connects through USB, with no special software, training, or maintenance required. N120W has a built-in Android system, all the video conferencing applications can be operated without a laptop or a Mac. Users can remotely control the functions on the screen.
Upgrade conference experience today to a whole new level and meet the future of technology by choosing Nexvoo DoubleView N120. Two versions of N120 are now available on Nexvoo official website: www.nexvoo.com with the price of $999 (N120U) and $1499 (N120W).
Media interested in more information please contact info@nexvoo.com
About Nexvoo
Founded in Indianapolis, United States, with European headquarter in the Netherlands, Nexvoo Inc. is a high-tech enterprise which integrates innovation, production and sales of smart UC terminal and healthcare devices, catering to both B2C and B2B markets.
Nexvoo utilizes US-based Qualcomm chipsets with Google certification, offering additional levels of scrutiny and certifications of safety and quality. It currently has high-end video conferencing solutions in the market, such as video conferencing cameras&bars, phones, tablets and headsets.
