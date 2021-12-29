Cyber Security Incident at SLGA

CANADA, December 29 - Released on December 28, 2021

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) was subject to a cyber security incident on December 25, 2021, which impacted the organization's computer systems.

Upon learning of the incident, SLGA took steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact to their data and operations. Independent cybersecurity experts have been retained to assist SLGA in dealing with the matter in accordance with industry best practices.

SLGA has temporarily disabled certain computer systems and applications as it investigates this incident. SLGA will bring these systems back online once its advisors have addressed the incident.

SLGA is working with its advisors to assess the impact to the organization's operations. At the present time, SLGA does not have any evidence that the security of any customer, employee or other personal data has been misused.

SLGA is committed to data safety, is taking the matter very seriously and asks its employees, customers and partners for their patience as it seeks to remediate the situation.

