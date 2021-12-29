Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 21B1007607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Ryan Wood
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/28/21 1816 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 30 & Williamsville Road, Newfane
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Christine Rausch
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/28/21, at approximately 1814 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed an oncoming vehicle drift over the centerline into their lane of travel on VT RT 30, in Newfane, VT. The Trooper caught up to the vehicle and in following it, the Trooper observed numerous motor vehicle violations on Williamsville Road, to include high rates of speeds, marked lanes violations and at times driving nearly down the center of the road. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and screened the operator for suspicion of DUI. The operator, Christine Rausch, 48, was subsequently arrested for DUI. During the attempt to take Rausch into custody, she resisted Troopers. Rausch was processed and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/8/2022 at 1300
COURT: Brattleboro
