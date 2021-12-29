Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B1007607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Ryan Wood

STATION: VSP Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/28/21 1816 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 30 & Williamsville Road, Newfane

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Christine Rausch  

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/28/21, at approximately 1814 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed an oncoming vehicle drift over the centerline into their lane of travel on VT RT 30, in Newfane, VT. The Trooper caught up to the vehicle and in following it, the Trooper observed numerous motor vehicle violations on Williamsville Road, to include high rates of speeds, marked lanes violations and at times driving nearly down the center of the road. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and screened the operator for suspicion of DUI. The operator, Christine Rausch, 48, was subsequently arrested for DUI. During the attempt to take Rausch into custody, she resisted Troopers. Rausch was processed and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/8/2022 at 1300          

COURT: Brattleboro

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

