AFRICAN FASHION IS LUXURY FASHION: YELE STITCHES for NYFW at The RL Hotel Brooklyn

Abisola Omoyele (Yele) Adelusi of Yele Stitches is the Yoruba Nigerian fashion designer hosting events in New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

AFRICAN FASHION IS LUXURY FASHION” — Abisola Omoyele (Yele) Adelusi

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yele Stitches of Baltimore, MD is the life work of Nigerian fashion designer Abisola Omoyele Adelusi affectionately known as Yele. Yele’s designs pay homage to her Yoruba Nigerian roots with vibrant colors, vegan fabrics, and unity patterns. Yele Stitches also curates the bi-annual Yel Magazine to provide models publishing opportunities while wearing her designs.

Yele's collections have been featured in FEMI Magazine, RightON! Digital, VoyageBaltimore, KISH Magazine, and Signature Bride in the past two months. Yele Stitches has opened the doors to bespoke African fashion to include ready-to-wear pieces in the luxury fashion industry. These colorful designs include dresses, two-piece pantsuits, one-piece jumpers, skirts, and accessories. Yele showcases some of her key pattern-making skills on her YouTube page.

Yele Stitches hosted her first-ever Yele Holiday Giveaway via Instagram where Yele Stitches fans played a Q&A game to win the collection’s most famous pieces. One lucky winner won a printed copy of Yel Magazine. Another lucky winner won four Yele Stitches coveted pieces from the Adire is Queen Collection. Yele will release her spring collection in the first quarter of the year. She looks to partner with well-named celebrities of Nigerian descent as the face of the brand in the coming months. Yele Stitches' representation has reached out to teams representing Cynthia Erivo, Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Antonia Okafor, Tiwa Savage, Mo Abudu and Adepero Oduye.

The 2022 NYFW Season welcomes the first solo show for award-winning Yele Stitches at The RL Hotel Brooklyn co-curated by Like Minded People NYC and S Cubed Productions, LLC on Sunday, February 20, 2022. This event comes on the heels of Yele’s successful placement of designs on Disney’s Cruella Instagram page and winning Indie Fashion Calendar’s 2021 Best Evening Wear Award.

The NYFW experience is also the prequel to the April 2022 Yele Stitches Capsule Collection collaboration with Nubian Hueman and Bike & Brunch Tours in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, MD.



MAKING OF CRUELLA DE VIL COSTUME PART 2- SEWING THE JACKET. YELE STITCHES TUTORIAL