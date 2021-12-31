Renowned Clinical Psychologist Pitching TV Show "Sessions with Dr. Mark Lerner"

The show is in the vein of HBO's Emmy, Golden Globe and Writers Guild Award winning show, "In Treatment".

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2008, an HBO drama entitled “In Treatment” debuted and ran through 2010. The program, about a psychologist and his patients, aired five nights a week. It won critical acclaim and numerous honors, including Emmy, Golden Globe and Writers Guild awards. There was clearly an audience for fictitious, meticulously scripted therapy sessions.

Today, there is an unquenchable thirst for video on demand (VOD) content by VOD services and viewers alike. "Sessions with Dr. Mark Lerner" is an inspiring and enlightening TV series focusing on the lives of renowned individuals who have overcome and become.

Episodes cold open in years past, where distinguished “clients” enact unscripted sessions from a turbulent time in the sanctuary of a psychologist's office. Viewers are the proverbial flies on the wall, keenly observing clients articulating authentic unscripted thoughts and feelings. The psychotherapeutic milieu provides a unique forum for people to elucidate their stories. Ultimately, clients return in the present day and share with Dr. Lerner how they harnessed their emotional energy to become who they are today.

Program creator Lerner states, "TV executives, producers, and directors for video on demand (VOD) services such as Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, discovery+, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, Sling, and Apple TV+ are seeking timely innovative TV content. Viewers are seeking new TV programs that inspire and enlighten them. People have a fascination with the lives of renowned individuals, particularly those who have overcome adversity."

While interviews are structured and cognitive, rehearsed and thought-based, sessions with Dr. Mark Lerner are unscripted and real. “Challenges don’t define us. How we respond to them often does,” according to Lerner.

Dr. Mark Lerner is a clinical and forensic psychologist, author, and speaker who focuses on helping people through challenges and change. Dr. Lerner regularly provides practical information, training and support for organizations and corporations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and first responders around the world. Dr. Lerner has been called upon to consult with and train organizations, including public and private corporations, hospitals, pharmaceutical and pharmacy companies, airlines, police, fire and EMS departments, educational institutions, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the United Nations in NY and Paris, France.