Solomon Exam Prep Releases Pass Probability™ Technology for the FINRA Series 24 Exam

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep, a leading creator of securities exam prep materials, is delighted to announce that its innovative Pass Probability™ technology is now available for the FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) General Principal Qualification Exam, also known as the Series 24. This technology will help Solomon Series 24 customers determine when they are ready to sit for the exam, which qualifies individuals to manage or supervise a FINRA member’s investment banking or securities business. With the addition of Pass Probability for the Series 24, Solomon Exam Prep now offers this advanced tool for nine different securities licensing exams.

Solomon Pass Probability measures a student’s readiness to pass a securities exam, functioning seamlessly within the Solomon Exam Prep Series 24 Exam Simulator. The Solomon Exam Prep Series 24 Exam Simulator offers over 3,600 original Series 24 exam practice questions. Once a Solomon Series 24 student takes five practice exams in the Solomon Series 24 Exam Simulator, the Pass Probability tool is activated. Based on the scores on these five practice exams, the tool calculates the probability that the student will pass the real exam, with a percentage out of 100. Solomon recommends aiming for a Pass Probability of 75% or higher before taking the FINRA Series 24 exam.

Pass Probability is based on a proprietary mathematical model which uses thousands of Solomon student pass/fail data points. A correlation analysis of Pass Probability resulted in a correlation coefficient of 0.82, which is considered very strong (in a range of -1 to 1). This means that Pass Probability is highly effective at predicting a student’s likelihood of passing their securities exam.

Solomon Exam Prep created Pass Probability because, as co-founder and president Jeremy Solomon explains, “Before Pass Probability, when students were taking practice exams in the Exam Simulator, there was still some uncertainty about whether their scores indicated readiness to sit for an exam. There were simply too many variables affecting whether a student would pass, such as which exam they were taking, which questions the student faced, and so on. Now with Pass Probability, Solomon offers a single metric that cuts through all the variables and gives students an extremely reliable measure of their likelihood of passing the actual exam.”

Solomon customers have reported benefitting from the increased level of certainty that Pass Probability provides, with one student saying he felt “grateful for the Pass Probability feature in giving me a bit of extra confidence before sitting for the exam.” (Andrew Nerys, Cash App Investing)

In addition, if a student’s Pass Probability is below 75%, Solomon provides an extra level of customized study support, called a Remediation Report. The student receives an individual report with detailed suggestions on how to focus study efforts before the exam. The Remediation Report is sent to the student’s email and includes the following:

– Summary of current study progress

– Personalized recommendations on areas for growth

– Study tips for the homestretch

– Reminders about student support elements

Pass Probability and Remediation Reports are included in the Series 24 Exam Simulator in addition to these other helpful features:

– Huge Question Database: Over 3,600 original Series 24 practice questions with robust rationales that clearly explain why a specific answer is correct

– Free Updates: Questions updated continually to keep up with regulatory and industry changes

– Strength Breakdowns: Detailed exam results and self-assessment tools help identify areas that require more study

– Interactive Review: Easily review questions answered incorrectly

– Unlimited Quizzes & Exams: 20-question quizzes based on the FINRA exam sections, 160-question untimed practice exams with immediate answer feedback, and 160-question timed practice exams

Solomon Exam Prep Pass Probability is currently available for the following exams: Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 63, Series 65, Series 66, Series 79, and Series 82.

Solomon Exam Prep has helped tens of thousands pass their FINRA, NASAA, NFA, and MSRB exams including the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), Series 3, Series 6, Series 7, Series 14, Series 22, Series 24, Series 26, Series 27, Series 28, Series 50, Series 51, Series 52, Series 53, Series 54, Series 63, Series 65, Series 66, Series 79, Series 82, and Series 99.

