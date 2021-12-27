Ninth Circuit upholds $13M settlement in Google Street View privacy case

Google can pay $13 million to privacy-rights groups to settle a suit over its former use of “Street View” vehicles to collect private computer information, including emails and passwords, from homes around the world, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
