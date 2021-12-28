Press Releases

12/28/2021

Import Alert: HPAI Restrictions for Pet Birds from Canada

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is alerting poultry and pet bird owners that Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the presence of high pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI), subtype H5N1, at a multi-species exhibition farm in the Avalon Peninsula on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Veterinary Services (VS) is requiring an import permit and a health certificate for pet birds that are imported from Canada.

In addition to these new requirements, pet birds which originate, or transit through, a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) affected zone must travel direct to quarantine at the New York Animal Import Center in Newburgh, NY, or the Miami Animal Import Center in Miami, FL. A 30-day quarantine is required for these pet birds and includes mandatory testing of the bird(s).

The department is urging all poultry owners to take a few minutes and review their bio-security. Poultry and poultry products are one of Connecticut’s most valuable agriculture sectors. The detection of Avian Influenza in Connecticut could have a devastating impact on our poultry industry.

For more information on Avian Influenza and bio-security resources on how to protect your flock, please visit our website.