05/29/2025

Strawberry Season Underway in Connecticut

Let’s Get Picking – Strawberries are Ripening

Connecticut Grown Announces the Start of a Berry Good Season

(HARTFORD, CT) – Strawberry season has arrived in Connecticut! From pre-picked to pick-your-own, these sweet, sun-ripened berries announce the official start of a berry good season in the state. Connecticut Grown encourages you to visit your local strawberry patch for a day in the fields picking with family and friends or stopping by a farm stand to get a freshly picked basket.

“Pick-your-own strawberry season has become a much-anticipated event by Connecticut residents and visitors. Reports from the field are favorable with picking of early varieties underway,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We always encourage berry enthusiasts to check with the farm directly by calling their farm hotline for current picking conditions and following the tips below for the best experience.”

Five Tips for Strawberry Picking

Picking strawberries is fun, and these five tips can help ensure your adventure is a success.

Select the Red Ones: Once picked, strawberries won’t ripen any more. Avoid white or green tips and for maximum sweetness, go for the smaller ones. Pick Gently: Twist or pinch the stem off the vine with your thumb and index finger to avoid damaging the plant. Go Early, and Often: The season is short, so don’t delay planning your visit. You may also want to consider early morning when the sun is lower, and temperatures are cooler. Dress Appropriately: We all love a photo opportunity, but you also want to be comfortable. Close-toed shoes and weather appropriate clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty are best. Don’t forget a hat and sunscreen! Respect the Rules: Farms have rules in place for the safety and health of all guests. Please read and respect them.

Where to Find CT Grown Strawberries

Visit CTGrown.org to locate Connecticut Grown strawberries. Be sure to check on hours of operation, field conditions, and special events by visiting their website, following their social accounts, or calling their hotline. Some farms also require reservations, which will need to be done in advance.

If getting out to the field to pick-your-own isn’t your thing, you can still secure locally grown strawberries by visiting a farm stand or farmers’ market. Savor the sweetness of the season and support Connecticut growers!

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

