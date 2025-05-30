Press Releases

05/30/2025

CT DOAG CELEBRATES JUNE DAIRY MONTH AND WORLD DAIRY DAY

CT DOAG CELEBRATES JUNE DAIRY MONTH AND WORLD DAIRY DAY WITH CONNECTICUT’S DAIRY FARMERS

From Farm to Fridge in 48 Hours with Nutrition and Sustainability at the Forefront

(Hartford, CT) – June 1 is not only World Dairy Day, but it also marks the start of National Dairy Month, and there's no better time to raise a glass of milk, scoop a bowl of ice cream, or slice up your favorite cheese! While dairy may take center stage in June, Connecticut’s hardworking dairy farmers are producing fresh, nutritious milk throughout the year and getting it from the farm to your fridge in as little as 24 to 48 hours.

Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is proud of the state’s rich dairy heritage spanning over 350 years. In 2025, Connecticut is home to 84 working dairy farms, each contributing to a legacy built on quality, community, and care for the environment. With 18,500 milking cows producing the equivalent of 2 million glasses of milk every day, Connecticut dairy farmers are feeding families and fueling futures across the region.

“Dairy is more than just a delicious part of our daily lives, it’s a powerful force in our state’s economy and health,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “From creating nearly 5,000 jobs to generating $2.2 billion in economic impact annually, our dairy industry supports communities across Connecticut.”

Healthy for You, Healthy for the Planet

Dairy delivers 13 essential nutrients like calcium, protein, and vitamin D that support bone health, muscle development, and overall wellness. Whether you’re enjoying yogurt for breakfast or a glass of chocolate milk after a workout, dairy remains a trusted choice for families of all ages.

Connecticut dairy is also looking forward with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Dairy farmers are committed to the U.S. dairy industry’s Net Zero Initiative, aiming to reach greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050, all while:

Optimizing water use and maximizing recycling

Improving soil and water quality

Reducing carbon footprints with innovative, climate-smart practices

Buy Local, Support Local

Chances are, there's a dairy farm closer than you think. Many farms offer tours, farmstand products, and even home delivery of milk and other dairy products. Visit CTDairy.org to find a local dairy farm, learn how to support sustainable agriculture, and meet your local dairy farmers. Here’s to Connecticut’s dairy farm families who are nourishing our communities, boosting our economy, and protecting our environment – one glass of milk at a time.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov