Press Releases

05/23/2025

CT DoAg Celebrates National Beef Month

Highlights Investments to Increase Production and Processing Capacity

(HARTFORD, CT) – Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is celebrating National Beef Month this May by highlighting the state’s investments to increase sustainability, production, and processing capacity to support the state’s beef operations. Since 2021, CT DoAg has awarded more than $1.4 million to fund 46 projects through various grant programs to support the industry as producers seek to expand and diversify operations to bring CT Grown beef products to consumers.

All of the projects have been through state funded programs, including Farm Transition Grant, Climate Smart Agriculture & Forestry, and Farmland Restoration, Resiliency, and Preparedness Grant. Farm Transition Grants have awarded 27 projects totaling nearly $510,000 since 2021 for new and beginning beef operations, as well as diversification and expansion of existing producers. To date the Climate Smart Agriculture & Forestry Grant has awarded more than $744,000 to 17 beef farms and processors through direct grant awards and subrecipients. Meanwhile, the Farmland Restoration, Resiliency and Preparedness Grant has contracted $150,000 total to two projects.

“As Connecticut’s farms explore ways to diversify their revenue streams and offer products consumers are seeking, these investments are critical to support our farmers through expanded production and processing capacity, as well as projects to increase sustainability on the farm,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “We are seeing growth among beef producers striving to produce a high quality, delicious, easily accessible, locally grown farm product. From hamburgers to steaks, CT Grown beef is readily available for your grill this summer.”

According to recent USDA NASS Census of Agriculture data, Connecticut has more than 800 farms raising more than 14,000 beef cattle. These farms provide a source of local steaks, burgers, and more, as well as the option to buy in bulk to keep your freezer well-stocked. Click here to learn more about CT Grown beef, and here to learn about meat CSAs.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov