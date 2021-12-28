IUB approves settlement in Black Hills Energy's request to increase customer natural gas rates

New rates go into effect on January 1, 2022

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued its final decision order regarding the request from Black Hills Energy in Docket No. RPU-2021-0002 to increase its customer natural gas rates.

On June 1, 2021, Black Hills filed with the IUB an application seeking an increase in its Iowa retail natural gas customer rates and approval of proposed tariff rate revisions. Black Hills requested an overall permanent annual revenue increase of approximately $10.5 million.

The parties in this case entered into and filed a settlement agreement with the IUB on November 8, 2021, that proposes an overall annual revenue increase of $5.9 million and a typical monthly increase to the residential base rates of $1.45 for customers. Black Hills requested that new rates go into effect on January 1, 2022.

Today’s IUB order found the settlement to be reasonable in light of the whole record, consistent with law, and in the public interest. The IUB order approved:

The settlement.

The revised compliance tariff filed by Black Hills on November 19, 2021, in Docket No. TF-2021-0108.

The new rates, effective January 1, 2022.

As part of the proceedings in this rate case, the IUB received written public comments and held eight public customer comment meetings in September and October 2021 throughout Black Hills’ Iowa service territory.

All filings regarding this rate case can be reviewed in the IUB’s electronic filing system in Docket No. RPU-2021-0002. Black Hills serves approximately 160,000 customers in Iowa.