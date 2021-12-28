Mt. Rose Highway Reopens to Traffic

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The entire length of Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) is now open in both directions, with chains required for all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires. Trucks remain prohibited on the highway from Douglas Fir Drive to Incline Village.

Upper sections of the highway between Douglas Fir Drive and Fairview Boulevard were closed since Dec. 23 due to extreme weather conditions. Nevada Department of Transportation Mt. Rose Highway maintenance crews have worked staggered 12-hour shifts for 24-hour snow removal through the past week, battling as much as nine feet of snow and ridge-top wind gusts of 100mph to make the highway safe for travel.

Crews also utilize a controlled avalanche detonation system near the Mt. Rose Highway summit. With highway traffic safely stopped away from the slide area, a remote manmade detonation loosens snow on the roadside slope and sends it toward the highway, where NDOT plow operators are positioned to remove the snow. These controlled releases of snow help prevent unpredictable and potentially dangerous snow slides that could bury vehicles and motorists on the highway.

With additional winter storms forecast for the area, drivers are reminded that road conditions can change quickly. Drivers should check NVRoads.com, download the NVRoads app or dial 511 before driving for updated highway conditions and controls.

Winter Driving Safety