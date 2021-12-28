Workplace Injury Leads to $19,600 Fine for Regina Company

CANADA, December 28 - Released on December 28, 2021

On December 16, 2021, Mackenzie Art Gallery Inc. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was charged with contravening subsection 137(1) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

One other charge was stayed.

As a result of this violation, the Court imposed a fine of $14,000 with a $5,600 surcharge, for a total amount of $19,600.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on January 20, 2020. A worker was injured while using a table saw.

