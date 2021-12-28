Death at Regina Reintegration Unit

CANADA, December 28 - Released on December 28, 2021

A 59 year-old male inmate was declared deceased on December 23, 2021, at the Regina Reintegration Unit.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his room. Corrections staff called EMS and initiated life-saving measures. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 10:20 pm.

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

This death is not related to COVID-19.

Next of kin have been notified.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Regina Phone: 306-787-8959 Email: Noel.busse@gov.sk.ca