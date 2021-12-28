Middlesex Barracks / LSA / False Information

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A3007401

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 at approximately 1610 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Waterbury Village

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waterbury Roundabout

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Devin Sherman

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: Station wagon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger headlight

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On December 27, 2021, approximately 1608 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT RT 2 and VT RT 100 at the Waterbury roundabout. The caller on scene reported to dispatch that the operator of the Volvo left the scene. The operator of the Volvo, was identified at his residence in Waterbury, as Devin Sherman. Sherman was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on 02/10/2022 to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, as well as providing False Information to a Police Officer.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

