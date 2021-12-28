Middlesex Barracks / LSA / False Information
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A3007401
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 at approximately 1610 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Waterbury Village
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waterbury Roundabout
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Devin Sherman
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: Station wagon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger headlight
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 27, 2021, approximately 1608 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT RT 2 and VT RT 100 at the Waterbury roundabout. The caller on scene reported to dispatch that the operator of the Volvo left the scene. The operator of the Volvo, was identified at his residence in Waterbury, as Devin Sherman. Sherman was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on 02/10/2022 to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, as well as providing False Information to a Police Officer.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648