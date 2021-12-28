Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,752 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / LSA / False Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

 

CASE#:   21A3007401                          

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

 

STATION: Middlesex Barracks      

 

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

 

 

DATE/TIME:  12/27/2021 at approximately 1610 hours

 

STREET: VT RT 100

 

TOWN: Waterbury Village

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waterbury Roundabout

 

WEATHER:  Cloudy

 

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Devin Sherman

 

AGE:  27

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Waterbury, VT

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

 

VEHICLE MAKE:  Volvo

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Station wagon

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger headlight

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

 

On December 27, 2021, approximately 1608 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT RT 2 and VT RT 100 at the Waterbury roundabout. The caller on scene reported to dispatch that the operator of the Volvo left the scene. The operator of the Volvo, was identified at his residence in Waterbury, as Devin Sherman. Sherman was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court on 02/10/2022 to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, as well as providing False Information to a Police Officer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / LSA / False Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.