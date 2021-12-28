Williston Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A104465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 5, 2021 / 0653 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Junction Hill Road, Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Jasmyn Nichols

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 5, 2021 at approximately 0653 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle that was in the middle of the road on Junction Hill Road in the Town of Cambridge. Investigation determined the operator, Jasmyn Nichols of Johnson, VT, went off the roadway the previous night and damage town property. She was later issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division for leaving the scene of an accident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 19, 2022

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.