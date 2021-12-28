Williston Barracks / LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A104465
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police – Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 5, 2021 / 0653 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Junction Hill Road, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Jasmyn Nichols
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 5, 2021 at approximately 0653 hours, The Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle that was in the middle of the road on Junction Hill Road in the Town of Cambridge. Investigation determined the operator, Jasmyn Nichols of Johnson, VT, went off the roadway the previous night and damage town property. She was later issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division for leaving the scene of an accident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 19, 2022
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.