Opeeka Selected for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PandemicX Accelerator

The company’s person-centered, behavioral health software solutions key component in closing healthcare gaps.

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, Inc., a successful digital health startup, was one of 15 companies selected to join the 2022 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PandemicX Accelerator cohort. The cohort was formed to address health inequities, create a culture for success and deploy resources to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“PandemicX will help give us interoperable tools that identify health inequities and facilitate interventions that prevent such inequities from further turning into healthcare disparities,” said Micky Tripathi, U.S. National Coordinator for Health IT.

Opeeka offers a suite of behavioral health efficiency solutions for data collection, care planning, activity tracking, alert generation, outcomes monitoring, warehousing and analytics tools through its Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS). The innovative, cloud-based software was launched in December 2020 and tracks patient well-being over time to identify the true impact of the healthcare individuals receive.

“We work with health and social care organizations looking to show recovery trajectories over time via assessments, progress notes, medication, labs and other patient information gathered from various care systems,” said Ken Knecht, Opeeka’s co-founder and chief marketing officer. “The software connects data points from one or more providers across various disciplines serving a person in care, and it builds a holistic story about that person’s well-being journey over time.”

Customers range from state departments that manage healthcare, behavioral health or child welfare, to private healthcare payers and providers, community-based providers and individual providers.

The United States needs data-driven solutions to address significant health challenges, such as COVID-19. The pandemic has revealed an urgent need to address increases in mental healthcare needs and handle and prevent domestic violence. By forming the PandemicX Accelerator, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hopes to create a unique approach to solve community health challenges by bringing together government, business, IT and public health professionals to combine their expertise to develop innovative solutions.

P-CIS also creates bridges between care providers needing to share data on an individual to achieve an integrated whole-person picture, improving the quality of care nationwide for individuals during significant health crises and routine healthcare.

“This software is data agnostic, allowing it to bridge information about a person served by many different types of social and health care providers. It greatly reduces paperwork and enables multiple entities to look at a person’s entire story,” noted Knecht. “Success-focused artificial intelligence is our modeling behind the scenes that matches data and looks at trajectories of success.”

The 15 PandemicX startups will focus on challenge areas, including health equity by design; national public health solutions; behavioral, mental and violence prevention; socioeconomic outcome indicators; and community resilience. Throughout the program, Opeeka will receive four months of curriculum and mentorship and participate in exhibition events while helping develop targeted action plans to address these challenges.

Headquartered in Folsom, California, the Opeeka team includes 15 data scientists, including co-founders Knecht and CEO Kate Cordell, CFO Brian Hansen and Kevin McDonnell, the vice president of business development.

“We’re transforming the way outcomes are being measured in healthcare,” added Knecht. “We bring care full circle, considering individuals as complete humans, identifying care that works for similar types of people and assisting communication between people and care providers.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and has forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, families and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.