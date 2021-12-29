T2 Closes on Loan in Record Time
T2 Capital Management, LLC funds loan three days after initial contact.
T2’s horizontal corporate structure allows us to act quickly for the right borrower and for the right deal. When interests are aligned, there are few funding deadlines that the T2 team can’t meet.”WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce its most recent loan closing via the T2 Strategic Real Estate Income Fund (SREI). The initial request for the funds was made 3 days prior to closing. The $1.65 million loan facilitated the recapitalization of a 13,000 SF mixed-use building located in T2's hometown of Wheaton, IL.
— Dan Van Prooyen
As the year-end quickly approaches, borrowers need quick financing and certainty of execution to meet their 2021 deadlines. Many lenders are not able to fund these last-minute requests, however, T2 Capital Management is uniquely equipped to meet the need. Dan Van Prooyen, Chief Lending Officer at T2 Capital Management, commented, “T2’s horizontal corporate structure allows us to act quickly for the right borrower and for the right deal. When interests are aligned, there are few funding deadlines that the T2 team can’t meet.”
Headquartered in suburban Chicago (Wheaton), T2 has financed multiple projects throughout the USA including current projects in over 15 states. To find out more about debt financing or investment opportunities available with T2 Capital Management, visit T2investments.com.
About T2 Capital Management: T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in Chicago. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1+ billion and currently manages $460+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space.
