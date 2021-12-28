Work to begin on Crosby County bridge project

CROSBY COUNTY – Work on a $1.3 million TxDOT project to replace bridges on Crosby County roads 242 and 238 is scheduled to get under way early next year. The project contractor is Earth Builders, of Decatur, Texas.

“Work to replace the existing bridges, is scheduled to begin on January 3. The current plans are to close and begin work on the CR 238 bridge,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E., TxDOT’s Plainview Area engineer overseeing the project. “The bridge will be closed, removed and a new structure built in its place.”

Local traffic will continue to have access to either side of CR 238, but will not have access to the bridge, Bozeman noted. “Traffic will have access to CR 238 east and CR 424 by using CR 134, off SH 207 and CR 227 in Garza County.

“The CR 242 bridge is also scheduled to be removed and replaced, after the work on CR 238 is completed. While the bridge will be closed, a temporary detour will be constructed for traffic to bypass the construction,” Bozeman said.

Work will take place weather permitting. Completion date for the project is set for August 2022.