Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. Wishes All a Happy Holidays and Immense Gratitude for Support

Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. has much to celebrate as the 2021 year ends as well as important developments for the future of the company.

WILLIS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. wishes everyone a happy holiday and a happy new year. The Company continues to make steady progress toward its goals of providing a truly sustainable energy alternative that is accessible everywhere. Every one of their team members shares this same dream. It’s been a passion of Kenneth W. Welch, Jr. inventor and C.E.O. of Global Oceanic Designs and SeaDog Systems Inc., and partner Georg Engelmann, C.E.O. and President of Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. for many years. While they don’t consider themselves superheroes, they do think creating a better future for the entirety of the world is an admirable and truly feasible goal.

One crucial aspect of all of this is that none of it is possible without their supporters. Without the genuine care and support from people who believe in their revolutionary mission, Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. simply could not exist. If you are one of their supporters, they believe that you are a special individual. Not only do you share a common interest in creating a better future for the youth and all future generations, but you’ve also demonstrated an interest in ulterior solutions to creating energy. In a world where many believe that traditional models of green energy solutions are without issue or could completely replace fossil fuels as our primary source of energy, our supporters are open-minded and privy to the fact that our world needs another solution. And if you aren’t a supporter of Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. yet, hopefully, you will become one soon.

As the year winds down, Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. wants to share a brief recap of some of its accomplishments and exciting goals for the future. These achievements are a tribute to the team at Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. and the supporters and investors who advocate for their mission.

The company celebrates the monumental investments they secured, making great progress toward their overall $30M target. The completion of phase one was a huge achievement and a great steppingstone toward phase two, which is the “go-to-market plan” as well as investment in upgraded facilities and office buildings for their employees.

That was a remarkable chapter in the development of their groundbreaking hydropower technologies. It’s a true signifier of bringing the company closer to delivering truly sustainable hydropower technologies to not just the United States, but to the world.

The main feature of Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. is the spectacular SeaDog Wave Pump, using the up and down movements of the waves as power. The pressurized water produced will then in turn be used for hundreds of applications. Specifically, hydropower can be used for turbines that then produce electricity with this groundbreaking system.

Looking forward to the new year, Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. will secure more investment opportunities and reach its target goal. The next phases of their strategy are within reach. In the new year, the company will take steps toward the creation of a network system that spans the entirety of the US Eastern Seaboard. This will effectively provide coastal communities from Maine to Miami with a hydropower grid. Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. won’t just have an effect on water and power. It will also affect the quality of life for many communities, as well as atmospheric fuel synthesis, hydrogen distillation, and more commodities that can push the new “Blue Economy” movement.

Thorough research has made it apparent that a system that targets the Eastern Seaboard, using the Atlantic as its power source, will create the perfect first model of alternative energy transformation across the wave energy sector. The SeaDog Wave Energy Carousel is built specifically for this function and will shine greatly in the public eye when accessible to cities and towns all across the Eastern Seaboard.

In the new year, Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. will continue to add investors on this mission. New investors will help the company in finalizing the buy-out of the IP/Trade Secret opportunities for these technologies. It will also create a palpable, firmly established position in the emerging wave energy marketplace.

“We’re all still being affected by the dismal effects of the pandemic,” says Kenneth W. Welch, Jr. inventor and C.E.O. of Global Oceanic Designs and SeaDog Systems Inc. “2020 was a tough year because of the pandemic and while we saw some progress in certain areas, 2021 still provided many challenges. We want people to know that we understand the many issues facing society, and our company will continue to build toward a better and healthier future. The holiday season hopefully brings much-needed joy in these times of crises.”

Another year means that Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. is one step closer to reaching its goals. They not only celebrate their milestones but also to recognize our supporters in this wonderful holiday season.