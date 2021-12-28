Confianz Global, a software development company headquartered in Charlotte NC, has set up a branch office in Atlanta, GA
Charlotte, North Carolina - Confianz Global announced that it has set up a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia to further service more customers in the South.
It is slowly becoming the Silicon Valley of the South. We look forward to working with some of the best startups and SMEs in the space whether it's building an MVP, proof of concept, or scaling up."CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, North Carolina - Confianz Global, Inc. announced that it has set up a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia to further service more customers in the South.
— Anoop Menon
Confianz Global Inc. is ranked in the top 3 best mobile app development companies in North Carolina by Clutch. Confianz has been offering software solutions and services to its global clients since 2008.
Speaking about the new branch office in Atlanta, Anoop Menon, the company’s CEO, said, “This is a major milestone for us. While Charlotte, NC will remain as the HQ, we have big plans to hire and grow our new operations in Atlanta, Georgia. Our research for a tier-1 city with exceptional growth, investor eco-system that our customers need (startups are our ideal customers), and the support from the state government, we found Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX ranking higher than any other American city. Our new office is going to be in the Terminus building. I will be personally splitting my time between Charlotte and Atlanta until our hiring plans for Atlanta are completed.
Confianz has big plans for the Atlanta office. Our focus will be on building long-term relationships with startups, SMEs, and large corporations, helping them with software product development (mobile apps, web apps, etc.), and applications built on blockchain technologies.”
Typically startups and SMEs tend to build software solutions internally. We are going to repeat the same process we have been using to help startups here in Charlotte: take the idea to an MVP and beyond quickly with good ROI. This will help clients get funded quickly from the prevailing investor eco-system in Atlanta.
Mr. Menon added “Atlanta is a cool city. It is slowly becoming the Silicon Valley of the South. We look forward to working with some of the best startups and SMEs in the space whether it’s building an MVP, proof of concept, or scaling up.”
About Confianz Global Inc.
Confianz Global Inc. delivers fully integrated software services to meet the unique needs of individual startups, small, and medium-sized businesses. They have grown exponentially alongside the fast-paced IT industry over the last 13 years. As a global enterprise with an established presence in the USA and India, Confianz Global Inc. provides quality software services to clients in nearly 50 countries around the world.
Confianz is an iOS app development agency and a mobile app development agency, but that’s not all. The company’s solutions cover multiple domains, including ERP systems, Odoo apps, custom web application development, custom app development for Android/iOS platforms, custom blockchain application development, and artificial intelligence.They build end-to-end integrated solutions for a complete automation experience that promotes business growth.
For more information, visit https://www.confianzit.com/
