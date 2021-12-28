WIN’s High Performance Sports Detergent makes workout clothes smell great for a Fresher look and feel In 2022
WIN Sports Detergent has special active ingredients to remove oils from synthetic fabrics, giving one peace of mind to look, smell, and perform one’s best!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading personal care company WIN Products announced today the start of its “Countdown to 20 years” celebrating its flagship product WIN Sports Detergent. WIN created the very first sports detergent in 2003 with its innovative formula that gives fitness enthusiasts peace of mind to look, smell, and perform their best for any workout or sweaty activity.
When WIN started, synthetic fabrics were only for runners and high end athletes. Today brands like Lululemon, Athleta, Nike, Adidas, Champion and many others have made synthetics part of everyday “athleisure” wear. These fabrics feel great and they look fantastic, but the same properties that help them wick away sweat give them a tendency to develop a persistent odor.
Activewear fabrics have the property of being “Hydro-Phobic”. That is, they avoid water and repel it easily. But if you recall the phrase "oil and water don't mix," you’ll understand that anything that repels water attracts oils. That’s why the hydrophobic fibers that are so good at wicking away sweat attract oils from your skin. WIN’s formula breaks the attraction between those oils and the fabric, so any oily residue is washed away. Your yoga pants and sports bras and everything else look, feel, perform, and most importantly smell brand new right out of the wash.
“I discovered WIN when I owned JackRabbit, the largest running store in New York City. It was a best seller in my stores and a favorite of our entire staff, so when I had the opportunity to buy the company, I jumped on it,” said Lee Silverman, the owner of WIN since 2011. “You wouldn’t use dish soap on your hair or shampoo to clean your frying pans - why would you use a soap made for cotton when your clothes are synthetic?”
Available in scented and fragrance-free
Designed for home laundry use
Available online at Amazon, Walmart, and Windetergent.com
Founded in 2005, WIN Detergent is the matriarch of the Sports Detergent industry. Manufactured in the United States, WIN is considered a staple for cyclers, runners, and anyone who sweats when they work out. WIN is excellent for today's yoga apparel, active families, gymnasts, dancers, and anyone who performs in a polyester uniform.
For more information on WIN Detergent, visit them online at www.windetergent.com or join the conversation on social media at #windetergent.
