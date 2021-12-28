Westminster Barracks/ DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B1007550
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 at 1622 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103 in Proctorsville Gulf, Cavendish VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Charles Perkins
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle into a ditch in Proctorsville Gulf on Route 103 in the town of Cavendish, VT. Upon arrival, it was determined Perkins was operating the vehicle when it crashed into the ditch. Perkins showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Perkins was brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County on 01/11/2021 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600