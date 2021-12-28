Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B1007550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek                         

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 12/25/21 at 1622 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103 in Proctorsville Gulf, Cavendish VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED:  Charles Perkins                                             

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle into a ditch in Proctorsville Gulf on Route 103 in the town of Cavendish, VT. Upon arrival, it was determined Perkins was operating the vehicle when it crashed into the ditch. Perkins showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Perkins was brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County on 01/11/2021 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   01/11/2021 at 0800 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

