Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,773 in the last 365 days.

Improper Use of Credit Card Finding in Village of West Lafayette Audit

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 28, 2021                                                                

                                                                                               

Improper Use of Credit Card Finding in Village of West Lafayette Audit

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019-2020 Village of West Lafayette (Coshocton County) financial audit. The audit included a $1,177 finding for recovery for improper credit card usage that resulted in a guilty plea to one count of unlawful compensation.

 

Thomas Grier was hired as the Village Administrator in May 2016 and received and signed the Village’s credit card holder acknowledgement agreement which states various policies in regard to village vehicle usage, gas purchasing exceptions, and Township credit card use. Throughout his employment, auditors noted Mr. Grier used his Village issued fuel credit card to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle when he made $1,177 in unauthorized fuel purchases. On July 20, 2020, Mr. Grier was indicted on one count of theft in office, a felony of the fourth degree, by the Coshocton County Grand Jury, and in October of 2021 pled guilty to one count of unlawful compensation, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He agreed to make restitution to the Village totaling $1,177.

 

A finding for recovery was issued against Thomas Grier in the amount of $1,177, with $781 in favor of the Village’s General Fund, $82 in favor of the Village’s Street Fund, and $314 in favor of the Village’s Utility Fund. On October 18, 2021, Mr. Grier made restitution to the Village, totaling $1,177.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

You just read:

Improper Use of Credit Card Finding in Village of West Lafayette Audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.