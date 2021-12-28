For Immediate Release:

December 28, 2021

Improper Use of Credit Card Finding in Village of West Lafayette Audit

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019-2020 Village of West Lafayette (Coshocton County) financial audit. The audit included a $1,177 finding for recovery for improper credit card usage that resulted in a guilty plea to one count of unlawful compensation.

Thomas Grier was hired as the Village Administrator in May 2016 and received and signed the Village’s credit card holder acknowledgement agreement which states various policies in regard to village vehicle usage, gas purchasing exceptions, and Township credit card use. Throughout his employment, auditors noted Mr. Grier used his Village issued fuel credit card to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle when he made $1,177 in unauthorized fuel purchases. On July 20, 2020, Mr. Grier was indicted on one count of theft in office, a felony of the fourth degree, by the Coshocton County Grand Jury, and in October of 2021 pled guilty to one count of unlawful compensation, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He agreed to make restitution to the Village totaling $1,177.

A finding for recovery was issued against Thomas Grier in the amount of $1,177, with $781 in favor of the Village’s General Fund, $82 in favor of the Village’s Street Fund, and $314 in favor of the Village’s Utility Fund. On October 18, 2021, Mr. Grier made restitution to the Village, totaling $1,177.

A full copy of this report is available online.

