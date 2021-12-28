Annie Raygoza, Carla Cid de Diego & Jonathan Fakinos Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Carla Cid de Diego & Jonathan Fakinos, creators of Art & Hope Annie Raygoza, Director of Client Services at WebEnertia Candice Georgiadis

Carla Cid de Diego & Jonathan Fakinos, creators of Art & Hope. Annie Raygoza, Director of Client Services at WebEnertia

Always remain professional. You never know when you’ll cross paths with that individual again in your career.” — Annie Raygoza, Director of Client Services at WebEnertia

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Building the right marketing strategy can be daunting at times. Instead of grinding away doing the same thing over and over, reach out to Candice Georgiadis and build a solid, real world results oriented, marketing plan. Two recent client interviews are excerpted below. 2022 is here, there is no time to waste, her contact info is below.

-

Carla Cid de Diego & Jonathan Fakinos, creators of Art & Hope

Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that? In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

Oh wow, yes, so many times! Family members, friends, other professionals! So many people for so many years have told me that my “idea” was crazy, impossible, or so hard to achieve! And the more I’ve heard that, the more I’ve always wanted to try and do it! I remember one specific comment from someone that knew me since I was in High School, she was very involved in the world of Art in Miami and she was much older than me, so I admired her as a professional and always respected her very much… When Jonathan and I created Zenith Art & Fashion, we opened our first physical showroom in the middle of Downtown Miami, a 12,000sq-foot space with black walls, high ceilings, a very large patio in the back and 80 feet of window display towards Biscayne Blvd. We filled it up with Art by artists from all over the world: Paintings, Drawings, Photography, Sculptures, Drawings, mixed with Fashion on mannequins and display tables and huge props that reached the 20ft ceilings! It was magical, a very unique place…

We invited some people from my past in Miami, in order to show them what we had created and to see how we could collaborate with them since they were all involved in the Art world. I hadn’t seen her since I graduated High School, I was a child, now I was a woman, a professional, a business owner and an Art professional just like her, and I was excited to share my success with her and to be able to finally join forces somehow…

The full interview is available here

-

Annie Raygoza, Director of Client Services at WebEnertia

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career, I worked for a tech company with clients in various countries, including Japan. I was instructed to send out emails to a few clients across different locations. I, unfortunately, was unaware of the etiquette required for addressing a client appropriately and professionally in Japan. It was a cringe worthy conversation with my boss, but also a moment I’ve never forgotten. Of course, it was a critical lesson on understanding different cultures and taking a step back — to ensure the message has little room to be misconstrued. I can confidently say that I always ask (or Google!) each time I address people within different countries.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

The desire to move into a management role was due to the mentors I have had through the different roles in my career. With the variety of leaders in my life, I captured those that resonated the most with me. Those that exuded patience and time to provide education and coaching were instrumental in my success. People that showed care and desire to teach made me feel valued. Additionally, it gave me the confidence to tackle new opportunities and challenges.

I took opportunities to share knowledge and coach and train people early on because I understood what it was like to be on the other side of things. Some of my most incredible mentors are those that I can be vulnerable around. Being open and honest about concerns isn’t a weakness. It’s an opportunity for your mentor to support and provide guidance. I’m so proud of the mentorship I have today because I know that I can capture honest opinions from my colleagues and view situations from different perspectives. It has also allowed me to be open to receiving feedback, further expanding my management skillset, making me a better manager for my team.

On the flip side, not all managers are great mentors. Taking those specific situations and personalities into account is essential. I must remember these situations and individuals to ensure I always approach things with humility and honesty.

Finish reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis