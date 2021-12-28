Middlesex Barracks Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A3007406
TROOPER: Armin Nukic
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 0011 hours
LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED & VICTIM: The identity of both parties are being withheld at this time due to State Police developing probable cause that each party had assaulted the other one at different points during the altercation.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence located on E Warren Road, Waitsfield. Troopers responded to the residence and met with both parties. Investigation revealed both parties had been assaultive towards the other during the altercation. The parties were issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/28/2021, separated for the evening, and subsequently released.
COURT DATE: 12/28/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Armin Nukic
Vermont State Police
Troop A-Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648