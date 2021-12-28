Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#:21A3007406

TROOPER: Armin Nukic                                  

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021 0011 hours

LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED & VICTIM: The identity of both parties are being withheld at this time due to State Police developing probable cause that each party had assaulted the other one at different points during the altercation.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence located on E Warren Road, Waitsfield. Troopers responded to the residence and met with both parties. Investigation revealed both parties had been assaultive towards the other during the altercation. The parties were issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/28/2021, separated for the evening, and subsequently released.

 

COURT DATE: 12/28/2020 1230 hours  

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

Trooper Armin Nukic

Vermont State Police

Troop A-Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

