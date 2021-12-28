Middlesex Barracks Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

ACCUSED & VICTIM: The identity of both parties are being withheld at this time due to State Police developing probable cause that each party had assaulted the other one at different points during the altercation.

On the above date and time, Troopers received a report of a domestic dispute at a residence located on E Warren Road, Waitsfield. Troopers responded to the residence and met with both parties. Investigation revealed both parties had been assaultive towards the other during the altercation. The parties were issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/28/2021, separated for the evening, and subsequently released.

