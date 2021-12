With 900+ Successful Neurosurgeries Neurociti Hospital & Diagnostics Centre Became No. 1 Leading Neuro Centre In Punjab

Neurociti Hospital and Diagnostics Centre Logo Neurociti Hospital and Diagnostics Centre Ludhiana

With +900 Successful Neurosurgeries Neurociti Hospital Became One Of The Leading Neuro Centre In Punjab

LUDHIANA, PUNJAB, INDIA, December 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurological disorders demand attention and careNeurociti Hospital and Diagnostics Centre: There’s one thing that many of the health issues can be prevented or the severity of those conditions can be addressed. Indeed! India is advancing in the medical sector by bringing the most inventive and effective technologies. However, there is one sector and that is neurological disorders whose estimated cases are getting higher & higher with time.Neurological disorders are categorized as ‘NON-communicable diseases’ but that doesn't mean they can be avoided. The increasing cases of neurological disorders like:StrokeHeadache disordersEpilepsyCerebral palsyAlzheimer’s diseaseBrain and central nervous system cancerParkinson’s diseaseMultiple sclerosisMotor neuron diseasesTraumatic brain injurySpinal cord injurySo, what’s the catch here? Considering the entire scenario the demand for an experienced neurologist in Ludhiana is on the rise.Surprising statistics!India accounts for 30 million people suffering from neurological health issues. At such a high prevalence rate, automatically the demand for experienced neurologists is needed.Advanced and Updated Neurosurgical optionLike every other individual, ‘NEUROSURGERY’ term can create havoc on what might happen or what if something goes the wrong way. Be it the brain or spine, their proper functioning is essential to take the overall health in the right direction. The requirement here is to find an experienced neurologist who is aware of the desired problem the patient is suffering from.As time passes by, medical science is bringing all those things which no one would have thought of. In recent times, the way of conducting the treatment has become precise and most importantly the patient’s quality of life gets better. The key reason for greater inclement towards the advanced neurosurgical options are:Ability to get the early diagnosisEffective treatment & more precise oneMinimal downtimeDetailed Diagnosis Better Makes a Customized SolutionDiagnosis can seem like a jigsaw puzzle: HOW? Neurological conditions are way too many and to point out the exact reason for the prevailing symptoms takes time. Indeed! It’s like having all the pieces right in front of us but it takes effort to reach the final stage of ‘What’s wrong?’ Seek medical assistance from the skilful Neurosurgeon in Punjab is the stage where possible causes will come to light.It’s not just about one factor but a whole lot of things are needed to diagnose what is wrong. The diagnosis can have the following situations:Doctors evaluate the medical history & check what all symptoms are therePhysical examination to better point out the exact conditionInvestigation or testsMost importantly the patient has to mention every minute detail. Missing out on something or thinking it’s not relevant might trigger a problem. Even if the patient experiences loss of smell, it should be informed to the doctor.Priority towards a better quality of lifeIt’s like taking a pledge that, ‘No matter what is needed or done, there will not be any delay especially when it’s about health’. With time the brain and spine surgeons are looking to hit the mark of success and most importantly doing all those things which improve the patient living standards. In the case of the tumour patients the focus is given on:How many tumours are removed?Extent of resectionMedian survival ratesChoosing that specific centre is essential which is backed up with all the latest and innovative surgical equipment and treatment which helps the surgical outcomes to reach that stage that is needed.Consistent and careful approach is neededThe advent of minimally invasive neurosurgery is making the patients have that trust (Still many of them are not aware of its effectiveness). No matter what sort of neurological health issue is there, the problem has to be discussed on time and regularly. This is the reason, the focus is put on improving the patient quality of life and altogether monitoring a medical management plan which suggests nothing but the best.Neurociti Hospital and Diagnostics Centre is one of the leading Neuro Hospital , making every bit count by bringing out the most intriguing and advanced treatment options. Neuro health should not be considered confusing or not easy to treat!Source: https://neurocitihospital.com/ Phone: 0161 467 9001