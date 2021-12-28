VJ’s Transgender Clinic Vizag is making India Witness Highest Number of Successful Gender Change Surgeries
VJ's Transgender Clinic is up With A Social Cause to make every individual Identified as per ze's wants (M/F/Others). MTF or FTM is now just a surgery away.
Every human does have a right to be identified as per ze’s wishes. Some are born males but like to identify them as females while others and vice versa. There are three ways with which a person can portray the gender of ze’s choice:
Without Surgery:
Just by changing the name, start dressing in a particular way and do the things which are most commonly done by a specific gender.
With Surgeries
Transgender Surgery in Vizag is on the rise. With the help of the surgical procedure, the males can have the genitals of the females and vice versa. Here are some of the surgeries which are performed:
Trans-Feminine Surgeries (Male to Female)
Facial Feminization Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Body Feminization Surgery
Gender Confirmation Surgery
Trans-Masculine Surgeries (Female To Male)
Chest Masculinization
Metoidioplasty
Phalloplasty
Hysterectomy
Beginning of a Transgender’s Life
Look at the life stories of famous transgenders like Laxmi Gauri Sawant, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Sathyasri Sharmila, Shabi Giri, Dr Manabi Bandopadhyay, Padmini Prakash and K Prithika Yashini etc portrays a similarity of their struggle. Each one of them was born with genitals (vagina or penis) which individuals are not willing to use for pleasure. At the beginning of their life, peo[ple do not know that showing traits of the gender whose genitals the person is not having is CRIME in the eyes of society and not that of the ‘LAW’. Law is in the flavour of the trans-people. Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 is the sole proof of the same.
Each of the Transgender people has suffered from criticism, not once but many times in their entire lifetime. But it’s wrong. If a person has Gender Dysphoria, then it's not his or her fault, it is the way he was born.
Anyways, if it took Law framers to understand this too long, then it is quite much expected from the people (Both Educated & Uneducated) to take some time to understand that “We are no-one to judge and stop the people from being identified with their gender preference”.
The Fighting Time - Society V/s Transgenders
This is the most difficult time in every transgender’s life as deciding to come out or better live in SILENCE, “Individuals love be freely flaunting themselves with the self-identified gender” Society does have different norms about ‘Kinnar Samaj’ and people address them differently. Many people do not undergo a surgical procedure to show the real side. Such people prefer to just change their names, dress like a particular gender does and do things which makes them enjoy life. While others take up the option of undergoing the surgical procedure:
Male to Female
In male to female surgery in Vizag, penis must be removed and the vaginal creation should be done. The boobs are made a bit plumpy so that the feminine side is seen. The facial features are changed and given a feminine touch.
Female to Male
In this case, the person is having a vagina as the categorical genital which is removed and the penis is created. The entire reproductive system changes in the female to male surgery in Vizag. Total Hysterectomy (Surgical Procedure to remove uterus along with cervix), Salpingectomy (Fallopian Tube Removal), Oophorectomy (Ovarian Removal).
FlashBack
Before these surgical procedures are performed, the person must have to consult a psychiatrist, The role of the psychiatrist is important here. He helps to judge:
Whether a person is gender dysphoria indeed?
Is the person an ideal candidate for gender change surgery based on the findings of various reports?
After that, hormonal therapy is performed on the patient to make sure that he is having the hormones of the self-identified gender.
Society Must Change its Thought Process!
Many people are of the view that some people undergo gender change surgeries just because of the sensual pleasure. To all those people, Transgenders want to say, “It’s not always gender that triggers us to undergo a surgical procedure. Sometimes it just calls the need to feel good about yourself. We all are people with desires. We want to live a normal life just like everyone whose sensual orientation and self-identified gender match. Why does society have to judge us and remain interested in criticizing what we are doing?”
Trans people have the Right To equality
Just like every lucky and normal male and female, transgenders are also granted rights to stand equal in society. Each transgender has the right to live a normal life, compete for employment opportunities, get scholarships, be taught by the same teacher and of course to live in the same society.
Considering Everything:
Dr C Vijay Kumar of VJ’s Transgender Clinic is of the view that each of the transgender has the right to live his life as per his wishes. He asks, “What big trans individuals are asking for other than feeling good about themselves?” Is it wrong?
The reputed cosmetic surgeons have transformed several transgenders and made them feel good about themselves. It does not only require the efforts of the doctors but the fighting and brave decision-taking spirit on the part of the patients are also required.
