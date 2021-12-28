Mitra Eye Hospital & Lasik Laser Centre bringing out the advanced eye care treatment
Mitra Eye Hospital & Lasik Laser Centre in Punjab is the reason many patients have seen the world through their eyes and the advanced eye care options.PHAGWARA, PUNJAB, INDIA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinvent Yourself With Expert Vision
‘See Better, Live Better’. Eye health demands attention and if there is some problem immediate attention is needed. India is one of the most populous countries and it’s home to 23.5% of the world's blind population. But, there is another side to the story as countless blindness programs are managed all over India.
The 21st century is all about coming up with those things which demand attention and also cost-effective methods. Considering the same eye care sector is getting better with time and more emphasis is put on making the most of those inventive methods. To balance out the huge demand for eye care the ophthalmologists are updating their skills in the latest treatment options. Eye Hospital In Punjab is doing every bit to ensure patients deserve the best of eye health care options.
Increasing patient satisfaction rate!
Advanced & inventive approach is the reason patient satisfaction rate and quality of vision is higher. It accounts for around 96% which automatically tells how effective the eye treatment is in India.
Ground-breaking eye care treatment options
Precision and safety demands skill (ability to handle the specific equipment, tool, or machine). Surprisingly in adults, the increasing cases of farsightedness, astigmatism, and nearsightedness are seen. Lasik Surgery in Jalandhar is one of those approachable and cost-effective treatments which is gaining attention to make the vision clearer.
Latest findings!
Research has indicated that LASIK success rate records for 99% for 20/40 vision and 90% for 20/20 vision or more. All efforts of the updated eye care treatment are proving fruitful to the patients.
FDA-approved eye care treatment plan
Advancements are not just an overnight thing. Medical science is doing every bit to ensure the individuals wishing upon removing their specs for a lifetime have a treatment plan which is ideal in all ways. This is where Cataract surgery in Jalandhar is not just FDA-approved but it’s one step further treatment plan. Being referred to as an inventive treatment and having the ability to utilize unparalleled diagnostic inabilities.
Four Seasons Eyecare treatment
Just like during the 4 seasons: Winter, Summer, Spring, and Autumn, the individuals take care of the body. In the same manner, in all 4 seasons, the eye care should be on point. For everyone, it should be like, ‘Loving the eyes, but not just in an ordinary manner.’
Preventive measures are necessary as per the findings!
Around 1 billion people suffer from a distance or near vision impairment which is automatically a huge number in itself. The effect of these situations has known to affect the different aspects like:
• Daily activities are not performed just the way wanted
• Individuals don’t like to communicate with anyone
• Downfall in the wok/school opportunities
• Not able to enjoy the public services
Before the person loses the ability to see the beautiful things around them, immediate action is required: Scheduling the initial consultation with the experienced eye doctor. The eye care doctor suggests the patients ensure all the small changes are addressed effectively to make the overall treatment successful.
Eye care awareness demands attention
The attention needs to be given both ways, ‘What does this mean?’ The individuals have to be informed about their current eye care status but for that regular eye, a checkup is needed. The quote fits perfectly here, ‘Invest the time wisely and it will save the eyes.’
No one would want to make eye health reach the stage when the problem cannot be corrected. Ignorance is what is not needed at a specific point. This is the reason, the individuals have to be vigilant about following the tips suggested by the doctors:
• Scheduling a regular eye-care appointment
• Following the necessary safety eye care measures (If undergone any surgery)
• Controlling the time spent outdoors
• Wearing sunglasses
• Limiting the eye strain or usage of the devices
Quality service, experienced doctor & trained staff
Eye conditions can be targeted successfully and effectively but to make sure everything is under control, there’s a slight yet most important catch. The expertise of the eye doctor/surgeon is an important factor. Delivery quality services take time and it’s the combined effort of the eye care centre to give the patients a customized solution.
Mitra Eye Hospital & Lasik Laser Centre is one of the known eye care centre where patients are evaluated, monitored, and supervised from start to end. Optimal and satisfactory results are what matters the most!
Dr. Harinder Mitra
Mitra Eye Hospital & Lasik Laser Centre
+91 9501116997
mitraeyehospital@gmail.com
