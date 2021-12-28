Jeff Rosenblum and Ali Asmari Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Jeff Rosenblum, cofounder of Questus Ali Asmari, Director of Infrastructure Automation & AI at ULC Technologies

Jeff Rosenblum, cofounder of Questus. Ali Asmari, Director of Infrastructure Automation & AI at ULC Technologies

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” – Thomas Edison” — Ali Asmari, Director of Infrastructure Automation & AI at ULC Technologies

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

While a focus on marketing is a given for most companies, the branding, imaging of a product can sometimes get lost in the mix. Enter Fotis Georgiadis. Reach out to him at the below contact options to get your brand, your image kicking for 2022. Two recent client interviews are excerpted below.

-

Jeff Rosenblum, cofounder of Questus

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Focus in on empowerment over interruptions. Brands that grow exponentially focus on improving their customers’ lives one small step at a time. They don’t simply rely upon paid media to interrupt the audience while they watch TV or pop-ups on digital media. They create content and experiences that have real meaning in people’s lives. My favorite example is Fender guitar. They faced the challenge that young musicians were gravitating towards computers rather than guitars for making music. So the brand invested in Fender Play, a platform that provides high quality, personalized music lessons. It empowers guitar players to learn how to play better. The platform is much better than typical online music lessons because of the production quality and because it helps each student on a one-to-one basis, enabling guitarists to go on a journey towards better playing. It not only grows the entire category, but it authentically promotes the brand while creating a new revenue stream.

Recognize that modern marketing is a value exchange. People invest their hard-earned time, attention, and dollars in brands. In exchange, they’re looking for value at every touchpoint in the consumer journey. They want to get back more than they are putting in. One great example is Capital One, which is a client of ours. I just got off the phone with their customer service and the quality of the support I received was the best I’ve received in any category that I can remember. They answered promptly, treated me kindly, answered the questions I originally had, and answered new questions that came up throughout the call. That might sound like table stakes, but I think we can all agree that great customer service is a rarity. By receiving more value than I expected, they didn’t simply make me a happy customer. It made me a brand evangelist because now I’m telling my friends, my family, and your readers about how great the Capital One experience was. It’s critical for brands to recognize that each interaction should be treated as a value exchange. When consumers get more than they put in, they shift to brand evangelists. When they get less, they shift to brand detractors.

Leverage the entire purchase journey. Brands can no longer rely upon interruptions via paid media at the beginning of the journey to get people excited about a product. Those interruptions work, but we are asking them to do way too much. We need to understand every step of the consumer journey to ensure that we are providing the exact content that is needed at the exact moment it is needed. An example is Super 8 Hotels, which is also a client of ours.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Ali Asmari, Director of Infrastructure Automation & AI at ULC Technologies

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

There are definitely a few pieces of advice I wish I knew before I started, but I’ll narrow it down to the top three. One is that you don’t need to know everything when you start something new, but you need to know how to find the answers to the questions that you have in your career path. This is something that I learned many times along my journey. Additionally, mistakes and failures are part of the growing process and if you are not taking calculated risks or not making any mistakes in the work that you are doing, then you are not pushing yourself to your full potential. Finally, the key to success is hard and work and consistency!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”

– Thomas Edison

I read somewhere that “engineering is precision guesswork based on unreliable data provided by those of questionable knowledge”. Although it is not the actual definition of engineering, it is very accurate in depicting an engineer’s day-to-day work. The number of calculated assumptions that an engineer makes throughout a project brings a high level of uncertainty in finding the right solution or the right design on the first try. Therefore, the ones who persist in trying different things over and over are the ones who finally succeed. [...]

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

