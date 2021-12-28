The Nomenclature for the external trade of Macao/Harmonized system 7th revision to enter into force next year

MACAU, December 28 - The Nomenclature for the External Trade of Macao/Harmonized System, 7th Revision (NCEM/HS, Rev.7), approved under the Executive Order No. 57/2021, will come into effect on 1 January 2022. This revision is conducted in accordance with the recommendations from the World Customs Organization, and in conformity to the relevant regulations of imports and exports of chemicals under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Rotterdam Convention, the Stockholm Convention and the International Narcotics Control Board. Moreover, classification of commodities is optimized in line with the operations of the Montreal Protocol and the Basel Convention to strictly regulate greenhouse gases and electronic waste that pollutes the environment. In terms of local context, the revised content aims to meet the needs of social development, such as the implementation of the “Law on Traditional Chinese Pharmacies and Registration of Traditional Chinese Medicines” by the Health Bureau, the regulation of weapons by the Public Security Police Force and the recommendations from the Environmental Protection Bureau for the prevention and reduction of environmental pollution, etc.

With the implementation of NCEM/HS Rev.7, import and export declarations and licenses must be completed in accordance with the new commodity codes. To facilitate smooth transition to the NCEM/HS Rev.7, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has introduced a series of measures to assist import/export practitioners, including:

Thematic webpage. Users may visit the DSEC website www.dsec.gov.mo to download the entire document or individual chapters of NCEM/HS Rev.7, as well as correlation tables between the old and the new versions. Besides, users may use the commodity codes of NCEM/HS Rev.6 to search for the corresponding codes of NCEM/HS Rev.7.

Enquiry hotlines. Import/export practitioners may call the hotlines at 2831 4738, 2831 4650 and 2831 4710 during office hours to enquire about commodity codes. The hotlines remain open during lunch break.

Email enquiry. Should there be difficulty in finding a commodity code, please email to hs@dsec.gov.mo for assistance.

DSEC will contact the import/export practitioners to explain the main contents of this revision and to provide them with the new commodity codes that they frequently use.

Printed copies and correlation tables of NCEM/HS Rev.7 are available free of charge to import/export practitioners and data users. To obtain a copy, please visit the Documentation and Information Centre of DSEC at Alameda Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, No. 411-417, Dynasty Plaza, 17th floor during office hours or call the above-mentioned enquiry hotlines.