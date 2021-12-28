Dr VJs Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplant Centre With +1700 Successful Hair Transplant Become Leading Centre In Vizag
Dr C Vijay Kumar has achieved the attainment of many successful surgeries in Vizag by giving the patients a customized and feasible solution for hair loss.VISAKHAPATNAM (VIZAG), ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Transplant: Safe and feasible treatment plan!
Hearing the term ‘SURGERY’ might create a fret in some individuals’ minds. It’s also the horror stories or how someone would explain their experience to others. Although, it wouldn’t be right to make up the mind and think there is no other option out there that can save the hair locks. People even think of going the road of homemade hair loss remedies like hair oil, hair masks, and whatnot! So, is there not a permanent solution? There’s a solution: Hair transplant in Vizag.
Interesting Findings!
Hair Restoration Expected Market Size is expected to grow in billions by 2027. Considering the statistics, individuals are more inclined towards competitive options and strategize something right in all ways. Who would not want to take the benefit of such an effective treatment plan?
Say ‘GOODBYE’ to temporary hair loss options
Would it be right to end the thought of hearing a hair transplant is a surgical option? Hair transplant in Kakinada is a treatment that requires professional guidance along with the initial consultation after-care. Now! It’s the responsibility of the patients to carefully check the surgeon’s skills and ensure the clinical staff is well-trained.
Permanent hair loss options are not just effective in terms of results but it ends up saving a lot of money. It’s just the hassle of getting those medications or solutions from the local drug store again & again and even sometimes forgetting about them.
It’s the 21st century & 2022 is about to be welcomed by everyone. Considering the situation it’s time to reconsider the thought about, “Why select a temporary fix over a permanent solution for hair loss?”
Increasing demand for hair transplant!
At first, it should be like thanking medical science for such an effective treatment as every year more than 6.50,000 individuals choose this option of hair restoration.
Clinic setting and advanced equipment
Advancement is seen in every sector and so does the hair restoration surgeons are making the most of it. The patients have that peace of mind when seeing the safe & modern clinical setting. Even that one hair graft restoration requires precision and a careful approach, so all those hair loss sufferers have just one choice. And that is to look for one of the leading hair transplant centre in India.
Don’t struggle, Push the confidence
A person can have an uproar seeing the hair on the pillow, shower, jacket, bed, or when passing the fingers through the hair, only the hair strands are lost. As the saying passes by, the individual's confidence takes a 360-degree turn. Would it be worth it to miss out on special occasions and just sit back at the place thinking ‘The problem won’t get solved!’
Take on board with the effect, confidence can be regained. Hair loss patients visiting the centre offering advanced and updated technology will right away seem a boost in their confidence. It all calls for awareness, getting the treatment on time and having a new perspective towards different stages of life.
Countless studies done on the effectiveness of hair transplant!
Happy patients who underwent hair transplant quotes, ‘It’s the ultimate hair solution!’. Additionally, individuals have started to do better in professional (Get the confidence to crack the interview of the desired job), and personal life (Get the confidence to go upfront & speak to the person they love or want to get married to).
Economical hair restoration option
It’s not just about the success, but the value for the matters the most. Imagine being a single bread-earner of the family and the person decides to do something cost-effective for themselves. This is where technology plays an important part to stumble upon the cost-effective option.
Hair transplant surgery performed under the skills of an expert surgeon will cost money on different factors like:
The major reason behind hair transplant
The severity of hair loss (Grade 1 to Grade 8)
Requirement of hair grafts to cover the bald spots & thinning
Type of technology used (FUT, FUE, Giga Session)
A combined treatment for better results
Inventive technologies like FUE & FUT have not gained the attention of patients in India. Even international patients put their trust & time in the hair restoration surgeon in India. What’s better than a customized solution and using the combinational approach? The FUE & FUT can be combined in some cases (especially those struggling with severe hair loss & looking to have better density).
Success rate ringing increasing demand
FUE hair transplant accounts for a 90% success rate and FUT hair transplant account for a 95% success rate. It’s the combination of every small aspect which makes a difference in the way treatment is approached.
Updated technology changing the dynamics of hair restoration
Happy patients matter the most and that’s only possible when a combination of hair transplant cost, time, and experience effectiveness is achieved. Dr VJs Cosmetic Surgery & Hair Transplant Centre is doing every bit to make the hair sufferers not suffer through this problematic phase of life. After all! Mental, emotional, and physical health matters the most.
