Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:55 pm, the suspects were inside of a store at the listed location. One of the suspects concealed merchandise in order to steal it. An employee confronted the suspect and the suspect then brandished a crossbow and pointed it in the direction of the employee. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.