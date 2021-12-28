Edison Ruíz, Mexican actor stars in Canadian tv series
Giving through acting a face to those characters that need to be heard and understood.
Edison Ruíz, has brought to film and television countless interpretations that have left us frozen, speechless and stupefied”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Ruíz is a known face in films and projects of international stature he was born and raised in Mexico City.
— TheWoodPr.com
Edison Ruíz, has brought to film and television countless interpretations that have left us frozen, speechless and stupefied, in his portrayal of the corrupt Comandante Mendez in Narcos México, in El Dragón as Tacho Guadaña, or as the charismatic villain Alexis Garza of Guerra de Ídolos.
Recently Edison Ruíz has become an exporter and joins the ranks of some privileged people who can enjoy their acting work beyond political borders and even language.
Edison Ruíz has new projects to premiere such as his participation in the film Bardo, by Alejandro González Iñarritú, his expected stellar performance in Le Temp des Framboises a Canadian television production, directed by Philippe Falardeau and Señorita 89 on PANTALLA streaming.
In his last work INFINITE where he shared credits with Mark Wahlberg, directed by Antoine Fuqua. Currently broadcast at the Paramount Plus platform.
As well as the movie Black Out with the character of Rubén alongside Omar Chaparro, Josh Duhamel directed by the talented Sam Macaroni director of John Wick 3.
Edison Ruíz has a handful of international projects to close 2021, between films and tv series. He has a plan to continue working and being more present in the international acting scene.
TheWoodPr
Image PR
imagepr22@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Edison Ruíz acting reel