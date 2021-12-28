Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing new guidance shortening the recommended time for isolation and quarantine:

“I welcome this change in guidance. Protecting the health of Maine people while minimizing disruption to their lives is paramount. With these updated recommendations, more Maine people will now be able to return to their lives safely and more quickly, and that can help us keep our economic recovery moving forward, keep our kids in schools, and be with our loved ones during this important time of year. I continue to urge all Maine people to roll up their sleeves and get their shot, regardless of whether it’s their first or their third.”