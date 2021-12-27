A state task force, the first of its kind in the nation, was established to examine the history of slavery in California and consider reparations for African Americans, particularly those whose ancestors were slaves.
You just read:
How ‘free state’ California wrote slavery and white supremacy into its law books
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.