Troop G Weekly Report - 12/20/2021 - 12/26/2021

On 12/20/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Emily Wallingford (18) of Minot on the ME turnpike for speeding 104/70 in Scarborough. She was summonsed for the speed.

On 12/20/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Ashley Stevens (25) of Auburn for speeding on I-95 in Farmingdale. Stevens was wanted on an FTA warrant. She was PR bailed and issued a summons for speed.

On 12/20/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Christopher Buzzell (55) of Norridgewock for speeding 105/70 on I-95 in West Gardiner. Buzzell was charged with criminal speed.

On 12/21/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Carianna Keniston (34) of Washington, D.C. for a vehicle defect on I-95 in Litchfield. Keniston was charged with operating without a license, failure to stop, and refusing to submit to arrest.

On 12/22/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped Patrick Denise-Williams (26) of Massachusetts for speeding 98/70 northbound in Kennebunk. His license was found to be suspended. He was charged with operating after suspension and summonsed for the speed. A licensed driver drove the vehicle away.

On 12/22/2021, Cpl. Cote arrested Lisa Duval (52) of Salisbury, MA on the ME Turnpike northbound in Ogunquit.  She was under the influence, put through a battery of field sobriety tests, and found to be impaired.  She was taken to the Wells Police Station for an intoxilyzer test.  She refused to take an intoxilzyer test.  She was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

On 12/24/2021, Sgt. Pappas arrested Joe Ininahazwe for OUI after observing him entering the Maine Turnpike while traveling in the wrong direction.  He refused the inox test.

