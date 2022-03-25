Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Suzanne McConnell

School for Good Living Logo Brilliant Miller Headshot Suzanne McConnell Podcast Interview Suzanne McConnell

Suzanne and Brilliant discuss writing with style, balancing work and family, sharing our talents, and finding and building a community.

The most meaningful aspect of our styles, which is what we choose to write about, is utterly unlimited.” — Suzanne McConnell

SANDY, UT, USA, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzanne McConnell is the author of “Pity the Reader: On Writing with Style”. Suzanne was a student and a friend of Kurt Vonnegut's, and she was asked to write this book by Kurt's Trust. Kurt is the author of Slaughterhouse-five and several other works of primary fiction, but also nonfiction. He shares many stories from his life in ways that were sometimes humorous, sometimes touching, but almost always entertaining. In this book, Suzanne includes Kurt Vonnegut’s instructions and advice about writing, work and family balance, and sharing our talents.In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Suzanne joins Brilliant Miller to discuss what Suzanne learned from Kurt Vonnegut and how to earn a living as a creative, those financial considerations as a writer, love, finding a community, or building one. Suzanne talks about how Kurt dealt with depression as so many creatives do, and how he thought about love and sharing our talents. Throughout the interview, Suzanne and Brilliant uncover many of the Keys to Good Living that can be learned from Kurt Vonnegut, his life, his family life, and especially his writing.“The most meaningful aspect of our styles, which is what we choose to write about, is utterly unlimited”Topics Discussed:• Who is Kurt Vonnegut and what is his work about?• Meeting Kurt Vonnegut and Suzanne’s relationship with him.• Why Suzanne wrote “Pity the Reader”• How to write with style.• Sharing our talents.• Balancing work and family.• Finding a community and building one.Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gUp8LqA2xc and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts ( https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902 ), Stitcher ( https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts ), Google Podcasts ( https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw ), and Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd ).Visit the Suzanne McConnell guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/suzanne-mcconnell/ or view the entire episode, show notes, and transcript at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/pity-the-reader-on-writing-with-style/

