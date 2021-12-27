Greenlight Distribution Names 2022 Top Picks for LED Grow Lights for Cannabis Cultivators

Greenlight Distribution has named its Top Grow Light Picks for 2022 The Gavita Pro 1700e was named a Top Pick for 2022 by Greenlight Distribution The Sun System RS 1850 was named a Top Pick for 2022 by Greenlight Distribution

Greenlight Distribution, a leading seller of products to U.S. commercial cannabis cultivators, today named its 2022 Top Picks in the grow light category.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenlight Distribution, a leading seller of products and a direct lender to U.S. commercial cannabis cultivators, today named its 2022 Top Picks in the grow light category for commercial cannabis cultivators.

For 2022, Greenlight’s experts recommend the Gavita Pro 1700e and its little cousin the Gavita Pro 900e. Also on the list are the Gavita CT 1930e and the Sun System RS1850.

“All of these models rank at the top of our list for their performance, energy efficiency, quality construction and – most importantly – their proven results in the grow room,” said Erik Elder, Greenlight Distribution’s Director of Sales.

The Gavita Pro 1700e has been one of the top-rated LED lights for the last two years, so it is no surprise that it made Greenlight’s list of Top Picks for 2022. Commercial cannabis cultivators give it high marks for the excellent cannabis it delivers.

The experts at Greenlight cited the Pro 1700e’s power, uniformity of light, and high-quality manufacturing.

“We like a lot about the 1700e,” said Erik Elder, Greenlight Distribution’s Director of Sales. “The Gavita Pro 1700e is powerful but produces almost no heat thanks to the open bar design that minimizes heat buildup above the canopy. This lets cultivators place the fixture close to the canopy to maximize PPF and cut their cooling costs.”

The fixture operates at 645 watts, yet puts out 1700 μmols of uniform intense light throw. It is incredibly efficient at 2.6 μmols per watt and has proven to increase yield for full term plant growth.

In addition, the 1700e is dimmable to 50% without any loss of efficiency using the Gavita E-Series LED Adapter and Gavita Master Controllers. Cannabis cultivators can link up to 500 fixtures for each controller port with Gavita’s Repeater Bus Control Interface.

Greenlight Distribution also likes the Gavita Pro 900e LED grow light, the “little cousin” of the powerful Pro 1700e. The smaller Pro 900e operates at 345 watts and produces 900 μmols PPF. It is a perfect solution for indoor growing environments where ceiling height and distance from canopy are paramount. Featuring the same efficacy of 2.6 μmols per watt and the 8-bar configuration of the best-selling Pro 1700e LED, the 900e is a great fit for use in vertical racks, low rooms, over benches, and even in tents.

This broad-coverage, full-spectrum light source is ideal for the requirements of the vegetative stage of cannabis cultivation.

The Gavita CT 1930e LED grow light made Greenlight’s list because it is the first and only LED that is a direct replacement for HPS (high-pressure sodium) lighting units.

With a footprint designed to fit seamlessly in existing HPS layouts, the CT 1930e is a highly energy efficient LED that delivers serious growing power.

Greenlight’s fourth Top Pick for 2022 is the uniquely foldable RS 1850 LED unit from Sun System.

The Rail System (RS) 1850 LED is a 6-rail, foldable LED producing 1850 μmol/s with an efficiency of 2.5 μmol/j. This fixture is wet-rated and comes complete with a manual digital dimming button and an internal embedded smart controller that is compatible with the Gavita e-Series Controller.

The Sun System RS 1850 utilizes top-bin Sun System brand diodes to produce a full-spectrum light source. The unit’s uniform light distribution, convenient foldable design and impressive energy efficiency make it an easy recommendation for cannabis cultivators.

“All of our top picks for 2022 also qualify for significant energy rebates, making them attractive investments for cannabis cultivators,” said Erik Elder, Greenlight Distribution’s Director of Sales. “Cultivators can utilize Greenlight Distribution’s expertise to get a thorough and transparent assessment and forecast capital equipment and operational expenses for 2022.”

Read more at https://www.growwithgreenlight.com/led2022.