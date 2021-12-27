NPI’s Mitch Gould, the “Powerhouse Trifecta” and the “Evolution of Distribution” Platform are Ready for 2022
Nutritional Products International Works With Domestic and International Health and Wellness Brands to Launch Products in the U.S.
Nutritional Products International, which helps health and wellness brands to launch products in the U.S., is building on its strengths for 2022.
— Mitch Gould
NPI’s competitive advantage is its retail sales experience, e-commerce expertise, and innovative approach to product launches.
First, NPI’s CEO and Founder Mitch Gould, a third-generation retail professional, has decades of experience representing Fortune 500 brands and introducing products to American consumers.
“I first learned the retail industry from mentors, and then for more than three decades, I’ve worked with major brands and retailers throughout the U.S.,” Gould added.
During his 30-year career, Gould has expertise spanning several categories of consumer products, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and beverages.
“There is not a lot in the consumer goods sector that I haven’t sold,” Gould added.
Next, Gould led a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 brands and even more products with Amazon in the early 2000s when the online giant created a health and wellness category.
The “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Gould, Jeff Fernandez, who was on the team tasked to stock the new health and wellness category, and Kenneth E. Collins, then vice president of operations for Muscle Foods.
“I got involved with e-commerce early on when Amazon started expanding the retail categories that it sold,” Gould said. “Ken and I had contacts with high-quality health and wellness brands, which Jeff was looking to place on Amazon’s virtual shelves.”
The “Powerhouse Trifecta” worked great together, which is why Fernandez is now NPI’s president, and Collins is the company’s executive vice president.
Finally, Gould created a cost-effective and affordable way to launch products in the U.S.
“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution” platform, which brings sales, marketing, logistics, and regulatory compliance together under the NPI banner,” Gould said. “Instead of hiring an entire sales staff and a marketing agency, we provide our clients with all the professional services they will need in a product launch.”
This professional trifecta – retail sales experience, innovative approach, and e-commerce expertise – gives NPI’s clients a big advantage when they decide to enter the U.S. market.
“We bring more than 70 years of retail and marketing knowledge to our clients who have developed innovative products. They need NPI to help them figure out how to reach the American consumer,” Gould said. “We work through the day and into the night because our clients can be from anywhere in the world.”
Gould likes to say he wakes up to America and Europe and ends his workday talking to clients in Asia.
With 2022 just days away, Gould and NPI are ready to help brands on any continent who want to expand their distribution in America or launch their latest products.
“I’ve had a great career,” Gould said. “But neither I nor NPI is slowing down. We plan to make 2022 the best year ever.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the Founder and CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
+1 561-421-3045
email us here