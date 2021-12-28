Submit Release
T2 Provides $60 million loan on Student Housing Portfolio in Champaign, IL

A 66 unit 73,000 square foot building.

Sample buildings among the 370-unit portfolio financed by T2.

A 40 unit, 79,000 square foot building

A 37 unity, 33,000 square foot building

T2 Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce its most recent loan closing, a $60 million first mortgage loan. The loan is T2's largest loan to date.

The T2 team continues to set itself apart with agility, integrity, transparency, and the certainty of execution that has made SREI a trusted financial partner to real estate professionals nationwide.”
— Dan Van Prooyen
CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce its most recent loan closing via the T2 Strategic Real Estate Income Fund (SREI). The $60 million first mortgage loan is the largest loan to date for T2. The loan facilitated the acquisition of a student housing portfolio which consists of 10 buildings totaling 370-units (918 beds) in Champaign, IL.

The financing of this 10-building portfolio highlights T2 Capital Management’s continued growth in the commercial real estate debt space. Dan Van Prooyen, Chief Lending Officer at T2 Capital Management, commented, “In today’s economic climate, capital remains abundant and interest rates near historic lows. Borrowers have many options when it comes choosing a lender. Whether the need is for acquisition, construction, bridge, or recapitalization, most any quality project will have multiple suitors. As showcased with the Champaign opportunity, the T2 team continues to set itself apart with agility, integrity, transparency, and the certainty of execution that has made SREI a trusted financial partner to real estate professionals nationwide.”

Headquartered in suburban Chicago (Wheaton), T2 serves as a balance sheet lender that has financed multiple projects throughout the USA including current projects in over 15 states. T2’s borrower on the Champaign portfolio is a repeat client with which T2 has a 10+ year relationship.

To find out more about debt financing or investment opportunities available with T2 Capital Management, visit T2investments.com.

About T2 Capital Management: T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in Chicago. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1+ billion and currently manages $460+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space.

Dan Van Prooyen
T2 Capital Management
info@t2investments.com
