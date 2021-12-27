Catsy Joins eComEngine's Partner Program for eCommerce Solutions
Catsy PIM added to Amazon seller enablement software's partner program.CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catsy has been featured this December 2021 on eComEngine’s partner page, which showcases a number of resources for Amazon and eCommerce businesses. It includes service providers in domains ranging anywhere from advertising to translation. Catsy joins the program alongside companies like Tinuiti and Payoneer. As an integrated solution that centralizes product data and digital assets, Catsy is a powerful method for brands and sellers to go to market faster.
Virginia-based company eComEngine aims to support Amazon sellers in driving success. It offers solutions for businesses to govern their reputation through feedback management, optimize their inventory, and simplify product research.
According to eComEngine Founder Jay Lagarde, “We are so happy to have had the opportunity to serve tens of thousands of Amazon sellers worldwide over a decade, and we look forward to continuing to provide top-notch software solutions in the years to come. Every day we work to empower our customers to grow their businesses." In that regard, Catsy also aims to support businesses in their growth by managing their product information across multiple channels including Amazon.
Catsy’s Amazon integration is not just about data and asset integration. It is also about optimizing content for various channels. Catsy standardizes and simplifies product information aggregation and validation to match Amazon’s publishing requirements. When the data and images are ready to go, businesses can benefit from the seamless publishing of products.
With eComEngine’s partner page, more businesses, retailers, and organizations can discover useful tools like Catsy’s PIM that helps maximize their efforts on Amazon Seller Central.
About Catsy:
Catsy empowers businesses by simplifying the way content is managed and published across online, retail & distribution channels. Catsy PIM is a cloud-based system that centralizes & publishes product data such as product specifications, marketing content, logistics data, and digital assets. Catsy’s centralized workflow empowers users to author and publish product content all in one place. For more information, visit www.catsy.com.
