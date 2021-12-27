Submit Release
Motor Vehicle office hours impacted by winter storm

BISMARCK, N.D. – Due to winter weather, some Motor Vehicle offices will be closed or have different hours of operations today. The Fargo Motor Vehicle office will be closed today at 10:00 AM. The Jamestown Motor Vehicle office will be closed all day today. The Grafton Motor Vehicle office will be open today at 11:00 AM. The Beulah Motor Vehicle office will be closed all day today. 

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

 

