More about Arrest Made in Dublin Homicide Investigation

Dublin, GA (December 27, 2021) – On Monday, December 27, 2021, Alyssa Danielle Wild, age 29, of East Dublin, was arrested during a traffic stop in Franklin, TN. Wild was wanted in connection to the murder of Charles Stephen Holmberg, age 38, of Cuthbert. Wild is charged with Murder with additional charges pending. She is currently being held in the Williamson County (TN) Jail. The investigation revealed that Wild and Holmberg were in a relationship.

On Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 6:10 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Dublin Police Department to assist with a death investigation at the Super 8 Hotel located at 2150 US-441, Dublin, Laurens County, GA. Holmberg was discovered deceased from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.